Thanksgiving travel could return to pre-pandemic levels

The AAA expects the number of Thanksgiving Travelers to be just shy of 2019.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The AAA predicts 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for Thanksgiving, only 3% below pre-pandemic levels. Nationally, the organization expects 53.4 million Thanksgiving travelers.

The Jefferson County Rest Area is one of the most popular stops in the area, and workers there said they expect a rush of travelers over the holiday weekend.

"Mostly the week right before Thanksgiving is when we have a lot of extra travelers," said the rest area supervisor. "Unless we have 100,000 people come through here at one time, we can handle them."

Experts said the best times to travel over Thanksgiving weekend are Wednesday, after 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11/26 before 11 a.m.

McGhee Tyson Airport is expecting more travelers between Wednesday and Monday, but they said they do not know exactly how many.

Airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby suggested travelers arrive 1.5 - 2 hours before their flight, especially with the increased number of travelers.

Some travelers at the Jefferson County Rest Area already started driving to avoid the Thanksgiving rush.

Lorelei Zaborski and her family left Michigan for Florida to visit their aunt. The third-grader is excited to swim in her aunt's pool and eat cranberry sauce.

It's too cold for pools in Michigan, Lorelei said.

AAA recommends travelers be proactive, be patient and be prepared for the weather.