Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway

A judge ordered a permanent injunction for The Ball Gentleman's Club and listed a few rules that future possible tenants must follow.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there on Friday.

Authorities tell 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's agreed not to run any kind of sexually oriented business there.

If Nichols wants to lease the club to future tenants, he can. However, the court order includes a list of rules for Nichols to follow.

If there is a future business—it must close by 3 a.m., comply with zoning regulations, must ensure employed security staff is properly licensed and allow law enforcement to inspect the property to make sure the business is following court orders.

The Ball has been a consistent source of trouble for Knoxville authorities. Within the last year, authorities have been there at least 15 times. Within the previous five years, police responded to 55 disturbances, one assault, three shootings, 11 loud parties and one overdose.