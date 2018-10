The Band Perry is returning to East Tennessee to

The sibling trio from Greene County will perform November 18 at the Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville.

The group, formerly country, has changed their sound with the new album called Coordinates

Variety callrf Coordinates "so unapologetically electronic it makes their previous couple of unabashedly pop singles sound like vintage Carter Family."

You can get tickets here once they go on sale.

