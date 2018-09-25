Nashville — Tennessee is missing opportunities to help young parents and their kids succeed, according to a new national report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a national philanthropic working to improve the lives of American children.

The KIDS COUNT policy report was released on Tuesday and found that Tennessee's young parents, those aged 18 to 24, can "face hurdles to support their children and fulfill their own potential," the release said.

Tennessee has 75,000 young adult parents, according to the report, and 99,000 children in the state have parents that fit into that group. And that number is higher than the rest of the country, with 13 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds in the state also being parents.

Those parents have limited access to continue their education and have a hard time finding family-sustaining jobs, according to the report. Only 12 percent of them have completed an associate degree or higher. Those are also the most common obstacles those parents face, as well as a lack of access to quality child care and quality housing.

"These barriers threaten not only these young adults, but also their young children, setting off a chain of diminished opportunities for two of our nation’s future generations," the release said.

39 percent of young adult parents are people of color, which only makes their challenges that much worse, the release said, due to discrimination and systemic inequalities.

Their children will "suffer the most," the release said.

73 percent of children whose parents are that age live in low-income families, a number higher than the national average, the report explained.

“Becoming a parent is life-changing at any age,” Rose Naccarato, KIDS COUNT director at the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, said in the release. “But young parents are less likely to have finished their education or found a long-term career and so they have unique challenges to their time and finances.”

Nationally, there are 2.9 million parents who fit that age range, with 3.4 million children living with them.

There are, however, policy solutions the state can create that can lighten the load on on these young adult parents and their children, the report emphasized, particularly utilizing a two-generation approach to help parents and their children at the same time.

“If we don’t support young people when they become parents, we are cheating two generations out of having a positive future,” Casey Foundation President and CEO Patrick McCarthy said in the release. “We can help young adult parents develop the skills they need to raise their children, contribute to their communities, and drive our national economy forward.”

