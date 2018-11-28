Knoxville — Go tell it on the mountain! There’s finally a holiday event that won’t break your bank this holiday season.

The Bijou Theatre is more than 200 years old.

The historic Bijou Theatre will open it’s doors for a free Christmas concert this weekend. The Knoxville Community Band is set to perform a smattering of holiday hits from “Jingle Bells” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” to sax renditions of “The Christmas Song” by Mike Layland. The fun starts at 3 p.m. this Sunday.

Head to their website for a full annual list of events or if you're interested in joining the band yourself!

