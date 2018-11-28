Knoxville — Go tell it on the mountain! There’s finally a holiday event that won’t break your bank this holiday season.

The Bijou Theatre is more than 200 years old.
The Bijou Theatre is more than 200 years old.

The historic Bijou Theatre will open it’s doors for a free Christmas concert this weekend. The Knoxville Community Band is set to perform a smattering of holiday hits from “Jingle Bells” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” to sax renditions of “The Christmas Song” by Mike Layland. The fun starts at 3 p.m. this Sunday.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Head to their website for a full annual list of events or if you're interested in joining the band yourself!

© 2018 WBIR