MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Does your green thumb specialize in growing bizarre-looking veggies? If so, this is your time to shine!

The Blount County Public Library is holding an 'Ugly Vegetable Contest' to showcase produce that usually gets hidden in the bottom of grocers' bins.

The contest will run through Halloween, so you can even plan on growing grotesque gourds if you wish. They are specifically looking for homegrown produce that are typically considered vegetables (so those tomatoes count).

"If you've got a tomato that's not tantalizing, or a cucumber that's not comely, send a photo to spennycuff@blounttn.org," the library posted Wednesday.

To enter, you will need to send your name, the name of the veggie variety, a selfie photo with the veggie, and another close-up photo of the veggie itself to to the Blount County email address above.

The winner will be picked on Oct. 31 and will receive a $100 gift card to Out of Eden garden center.

Even if you aren't the big winner, the library will still be showcasing all the strange veggies they receive on their Facebook page as the contest goes on.