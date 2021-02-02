The Bottom to host program giving teen participants a chance to be creative and make money

The "Sew It Sell It 2021" program will give participants 12 - 16 years old a chance to be creative and learn a new skill, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teens in Knoxville will soon have a chance to express themselves creatively while learning new skills and making some money on the side, all part of a program at The Bottom.

The organization will host the "Sew It Sell It 2021" program starting July 6. As part of the program, participants who are 12 years old through 16 years old can sew a product and sell a product. Officials said it will give them a chance to learn new vocational skills and express their creativity, while also making some money.

Participants will not need prior sewing skills to participate in the program. All equipment and supplies will also be provided for free, according to a release from officials.

They said participants will learn business and professional skills alongside vocational ones. Those skills include branding, marketing and how to give a good pitch to businesses.

The program will last 4 weeks and will be available for children in underserved communities, according to officials. It will run through July 31. Anyone who wants to apply to be a part of the program can do so online.

Officials also ask for applicants to submit a video explaining why they are interested in the program and the program they would want to develop. It should be between 2 through 3 minutes long, according to officials.

Only 10 spots are available. Sew It Sell It Day will also last from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Information about the specific date when it could be was not immediately available.

The Bottom is named after Black neighborhoods and business centers that were lost in the 1950s during urban renewal programs, and today works to provide a space where the community can gather and celebrate their culture.