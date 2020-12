The cause of death has not been determined and the identity of the man has not been released, deputies said.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the White Oak community on Wednesday.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was informed that the body of a man was found in the Hatmaker Hollow Lane area.

The case is still under investigation.