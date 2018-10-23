An establishment of the Old City will soon be closing its doors for good after its owner confirmed it will be sold alongside another well-known Old City restaurant.

Randy Burleson, the owner of The Crown & Goose and Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria, confirmed he has agreed to sell the properties to Thomas and Harrison Boyd.

The Boyd brothers plan to keep Barley's Taproom open at 200 East Jackson Avenue, but said Crown & Goose at 123 South Central Street will close at the end of October.

Burleson said the Central Street property will be home to a yet unannounced project. The sale is expected to be finalized in November, and the Boyds will take over officially on Nov. 15.

Burleson said it was difficult to give attention to the Old City locations, saying the sale will allow him to focus more on his family as well as his long-standing chain of restaurants, Aubrey's.

He said he plans on expanding Aubrey's to Greeneville and Hixson, and also is moving forward with plans to open one in the Kerns Bakery in South Knoxville in 2019.

Burleson also said he's planning on opening a new concept restaurant in Happy Holler sometime in the near future, saying it will be a small restaurant that 'his wife is very excited about.'

