THP responding to motorcycle crash on US 129, otherwise known as 'The Dragon'

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they were responding to a motorcycle crash on a section of Highway 129 known as "The Dragon."

THP said the crash was reported near the 10 Mile Marker on Monday. They also said AMR Blount and UT Lifestar responded to the crash. THP also said they were investigating the crash.

The section of road got its name from its winding and hilly route and is often the site of serious crashes, as well as incidents involving reckless driving.

Additional information, such as circumstances surrounding the crash or whether injuries were reported, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.