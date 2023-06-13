The Gateway, a recovery community center, has provided 10,782 services since opening in Sept. 2022

The Metro Drug Coalition said that in less than a year, the Gateway has delivered services more than 10,000 times to people in East Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ever since opening on Sept. 23, 2022, The Gateway has delivered 10,782 services to East Tennessee's recovery community, according to the Metro Drug Coalition.

The coalition founded The Gateway to offer additional support and ongoing recovery to people transitioning from treatment for substance misuse back into the community. It is meant to make sure people recovering from addiction are not isolated during the early stages of their recovery, according to MDC.

In the first half of 2023, there were more than 230 suspected overdose deaths in Knox County, according to the Metro Drug Coalition.

"The Gateway’s potential to provide a safe and supportive space for individuals to focus on finding and maintaining recovery is a valuable asset for the community," MDC said in a release. "By focusing on community-based recovery services, The Gateway is assisting individuals to prevent relapse and providing hope that recovery is possible."

The Gateway is located at 530 W 5th Avenue and welcomes anyone who is in recovery or is seeking recovery from substance use disorders. It's open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and no appointment is necessary.

There people can find recovery coaching, treatment referrals, and help searching for a sober living space. It also has a calendar of weekly meetings and activities, including a variety of daily recovery meetings, free music therapy and domestic violence intervention, as well as community training sessions and events.