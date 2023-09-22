'Now, I've found hope' | The Gateway marks a year of helping people recover from addiction in Knoxville

The Metro Drug Coalition opened The Gateway on Sept. 22, 2022. It provides a safe space for people in recovery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A year ago, The Gateway opened its doors and started providing services to people in Knoxville and across East Tennessee who were recovering from addiction. Since then, it has fostered a community and helped people find a sense of hope.

The center has provided more than 22,000 services according to leaders with the Metro Drug Coalition.

"I've overdosed three times. Now, I've found help," said Quinton White, who found help at The Gateway. "I was the hopeless, helpless addict who could not see the light at the end of the tunnel."

He said that he was given Narcan three times during overdose incidents, and had to be administered a defibrillator twice. He said after being resuscitated, he started seeking a path to recovery.

"That was the eye-opener for me. That, like, this isn't the path I want to go down," he said.

He said before recovering from addiction, he used drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, psilocybin, mushrooms and more. He said he spent 12 years trying to find a breakthrough before he started taking steps towards recovery.

"Just because I didn't die in my using, doesn't mean that I wasn't graced with chances," he said.

He ended up finding help through the Metro Drug Coalition. They provided him with a safe place away from the streets, and away from isolation, to a place where he could find a community.

"They all have common threads of trying to overcome their substance use disorders and find a new life and recovery," said Karen Pershing, the president of the Metro Drug Coalition. "We know the opposite of addiction is connection. It's not recovery, it's really connections. It's connecting to others."

Now, White's life has been rewritten and it has a different ending. He now spends his days volunteering at The Gateway and is in the process of entering a training academy to help him maintain long-term recovery.

"I am a walking testimony that you can have 1,000 chances. As long as you just do at least one of them right, you will get it," he said.