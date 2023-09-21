Metro Drug Coalition’s The Gateway hits one-year mark

Since Sept. 23, 2022, The Gateway has delivered 22,450 services to East Tennessee’s recovery community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition's recovery community center, The Gateway, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Sept. 23.

The Metro Drug Coalition is a nonprofit organization striving to create a healthy and safe community, free of substance misuse. The Gateway is a recovery community center that offers additional support and ongoing recovery to those transitioning from addiction treatment back into the community or who are seeking recovery.

It serves to keep individuals from isolating during the early stages of recovery and further strengthen their skills, reducing potential relapses.

“Every day we are seeing miracles happen," Karen Pershing, executive director of Metro Drug Coalition, said. "Early recovery can have many ups and downs, but when individuals find the pathway that works for them, it is a beautiful thing."

In addition to providing assistance with treatment referrals and recovery support, The Gateway has a list of activities offered to the recovery community.

“The Gateway is a pathway to help uncover unrealized potential in individuals," Pershing said. "We are so appreciative of the many donors, both governmental and private, who helped this vision come to life for our community.”

Located at 530 W 5th Avenue, The Gateway welcomes anyone who is in or seeking recovery from substance use disorders, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional recovery meetings are also offered on the weekends.