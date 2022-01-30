The hunt is on for $1,000 in Loudon County

A treasure chest full of silver and gold is hiding in a public area in Loudon County. The treasure is worth $1,000.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — One-thousand dollars might finally get your kids to put down their phones.

The owner of one Loudon County business said he's betting the cash will convince kids to get off the couch and start moving.

Summit Sports Training Center's owner Matt Guldan said he wants to get people out of the house, children and adults, and get active.

"During this pandemic, we ended up in our houses and kind of felt stuck and isolated. Many of us are still kind of stuck in that mode," Guldan said. "I want to get kids active, I want to get us back out there living fully alive."

Guldan thought there was no better way than to start a treasure hunt to get people out there.

He said there's a hidden treasure chest, full of silver and gold, in a public area in Loudon County. The treasure is worth $1,000.

"This is not hidden on private property or any business parking lot, you won't have to do anything illegal or dangerous to find this," Guldan said. "This is in a public access location, that all can access in a safe, legal manner."

There's one big riddle to solve if you want to find the treasure. Each week, Gulden will fill out a new blank in the riddle hinting to more clues of where the hiding treasure chest is at. For example, blank #7 in the riddle is "boot."

He said people should be able to narrow their search down as more words fill in the riddle.

If you find the treasure, you can keep it, trade it in for cash or exchange it for a year of classes at the sports center.