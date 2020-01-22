VERSAILLES, Ky. — The Kentucky Castle, one of the most widely recognized landmarks in Kentucky, is up for sale.

According to the listing posted by Silvestri Real Estate, the current owners have spent over $2 million dollars renovating the castle over the past few years, resulting in a 650% increase in revenue since 2017.

The castle was sold for $8.7 million in July of 2017.

If interested, property tour dates will take place Jan. 13-17, 20, 27-31, Feb. 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, March 2-6, 9 and 10. All property tours must be scheduled and require advance notice.