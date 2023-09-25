Landmark Properties, who built 'Society 865,' to build new student housing development in Knoxville

"The Mark Knoxville" is expected to open its doors in August 2025, according to an earlier press release from the company.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A company that previously built student housing in the downtown Knoxville area said it is planning to open a new building in August 2025. It will be named "The Mark Knoxville," according to an earlier release from Landmark Properties.

The development is expected to have 834 beds and will be built as part of a joint venture with Manulife Investment Management. Landmark Construction, a company associated with Landmark Properties, is the development's general contractor, according to the release.

Landmark Properties' portfolio includes "Society 865," "The Retreat at Knoxville," "The Standard at Knoxville" and "Tradition Knoxville."

Their latest project will include a mix of studio to five-bedroom apartments. According to the release, the apartments will have kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and private bathrooms for each bedroom.

Amenities will include a Jumbotron, a rooftop pool, a study lounge, a pickleball court, a fitness center and 24,000 square feet of courtyard space. Residents will also have access to garages, a shuttle bus, grilling stations and hammock groves, according to the company.

The company will be near the northwest side of the University of Tennessee. The company described it as "luxury housing." It will be located at 124 S. Concord St., near Tyson Park.