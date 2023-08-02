x
The Morristown Police Department announces the retirement of police K-9, Riot

Riot served the community for 8 years and won multiple awards throughout his career.
Credit: Morristown Police Department

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department K-9, Riot officially retired on Thursday, July 20. 

Riot has served the community since 2015 and has been with his partner, Detective Blake McCarter, since 2016. 

He is retiring due to his age and the promotion of Detective McCarter late last year. He will retire to a good home and be able to stay with his partner. 

Detective McCarter stated, “Riot is looking forward to retirement by relaxing on top of his dog house when he is not running after his favorite toy or chasing chickens in the yard." 

Riot was trained for narcotic odor detection, off and on-leash obedience, area searches, building searches, tracking, officer protection, and criminal apprehension. 

His assistance was also used by surrounding agencies, as well as state and federal agencies, leading him to win multiple awards throughout his career.

