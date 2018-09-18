Knoxville — The Muse Knoxville, a children’s museum, will present two new learning spaces Tuesday evening, one called A-Mazing Airways and another called MakeSpace, according to a news release.

City of Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs are planned to be in attendance for the ribbon cutting to "highlight city, county and community investment in The Muse’s mission to inspire and empower all children through transformative learning experiences," the release said.

The Muse Knoxville is located 516 N. Beaman Street in Knoxville next to Zoo Knoxville.

For more information on the museum, visit themuseknoxville.org.

