CLINTON, Tenn. — With warm weather ahead, we're not the only ones looking to shed some layers this week. Nearly two dozen sheep at the Museum of Appalachia will receive a spring haircut.

Sheep Shearing Days kick-off Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a pioneer tradition for the museum each year.

“It’s time to trim the heavy growth of wool from the flock of sheep,” said President Elaine Meyers. “It gives kids an inside look at the whole process of where wool goes.”

Sheep Shearing Days will include demonstrations of shearing, carding, spinning and weaving the fleece into woven goods, and illustrations of some of the many finished products derived from the wool.

“A single sheep could shed about five or six pounds of wool,” herder Philip Lakin. “It’s so much fun watching the kids interact with them.”

Visitors will also enjoy sheep herding, Appalachian music, children’s games, an animal meet and greet, and several historic demonstrations.

Tickets are available for purchase here.