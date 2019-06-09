KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time since his stroke in 2013, country legend Randy Travis is going on tour, and he's coming to Knoxville!

Travis, who has had difficulty regaining his voice since the stroke, will make a special performance at the show. His music will be performed by James Dupré, his co-star in The Price and a previous contestant on the Voice.

In addition, Travis' long-time touring band will be part of the show.

During the show, Dupré and the band will perform all 16 of Travis' iconic number one hits including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

“We are incredibly excited to be back on the road and give Randy’s fans a chance to hear his music live again, and who better to sing his many hits than James Dupré?” said Mary and Randy Travis.

In addition to an appearance on stage, VIP tickets will be available in most cities to give fans a chance to meet Travis.

The show is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. You can get tickets here.