Here are the proposals lawmakers did and didn't discuss during the special session on public safety

Governor Bill Lee backed off his support for a mental health protection order.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During Tennessee's special session on public safety, democrats said Governor Lee didn't give them the option to discuss meaningful gun control legislation.

"Governor Lee closed the door on a lot of common sense legislation that would've better protected our children," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville). "It really speaks to a larger issue of political cowardice."

Governor Bill Lee's call for the session included 18 topics lawmakers could discuss. One of those topics was a mental health risk protection order, which did not have support in the Tennessee General Assembly. 10News asked Governor Lee after the special session if that proposal was still a priority.

"Public safety is my priority," Lee said.

Clemmons said he filed 7 bills for the special session, though none were assigned bill numbers or discussed. Leadership for both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly decided whether bills filed fit the Governor's call.

Those proposals are listed below, from the bill ideas and captions provided by Rep. Clemmons' office:

Universal background checks

The proposal would stop a person from buying or selling a firearm unless it was from or through a licensed gun dealer.

Extreme risk protection order

Provides families and law enforcement, through a court, to temporarily remove firearms from someone who poses a danger to themselves or others.

Re-establishes gun permits for going armed in public

Eliminates permitless carry, which passed in Tennessee in 2021.

Repeals guns in trunks

Allows business owners to prohibit firearms on their property, including in a person's car.

Safe storage of firearms

Reckless endangerment charge for someone who doesn't secure their gun makes it a felony if a child is younger than 13 and hurts themselves or another person.

Ban on 'machine gun style' conversion kits

Would ban the sale of conversion kits that increase the firing rate of semi-automatic rifles.

Close the firearm surrender loophole

Eliminate third-party dispossession as an option for people who are required to surrender their firearms.

Senator Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) said she was part of the task force that decided what should be included in the Governor's call for the special session.

"The setting was, okay, we're not going to sit and talk a lot about what is not going to pass," Massey said. "What can pass and what can make a difference."