Knoxville — We are celebrating America's Got Talent's auditions in Knoxville this week with a new series called 10Tuneup!

10News anchor Russell Biven is hitting the road with some music stars to help fix his radio... it's a little out of tune!

To kick off the series, Russ picked up The Voice runner-up and country artist Emily Ann Roberts to see if she could fix his radio.

And she got it in tune! To check out her latest music, just visit any major music streaming site and type in her name, she's got a few new songs out!

© 2018 WBIR