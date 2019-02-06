GATLINBURG, Tenn — The Village Shops in Gatlinburg turned 50 on Saturday, June 1.

Built in 1969, the Village Shops are a collection of specialty retail stores built with unique and historic architectural elements collected from around the United States and Europe.

The European inspired theme was the vision of David Dych and Jim Gerding. Dych moved his family to Gatlinburg in 1950 and opened Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen, according to a release from the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Gatlinburg's Village Shops turns 50 The Village Shops in Gatlinburg in 1969

Jim and June Gerding located in Gatlinburg to open The Pancake Pantry in 1960. The men partnered in 1968 to purchase land to build the first “off Parkway” souvenir shop in Gatlinburg, the release said.

Once the store was deemed successful, they determined to build a collection of shops that have become a favorite destination in the area.

The release said the Dych and Gerding children purchased the Village from their parents on Jan. 1, 1991 and continue to maintain and operate the Village Shops with the same love and passion.

The Donut Friar is celebrating 50 years in operation in the Village Shops. It is the second oldest continuously run food establishment by its original family in Sevier County, according to the release.

Since 1969, Jim and Carolyn Ryan and their children have produced donuts and pastries that have become a tasty tradition for visitors and residents alike.