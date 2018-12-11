The following winners submitted videos to Channel 10 for our America's Got Talent contest. Each win a chance to skip the line at the America's Got Talent auditions coming to Knoxville on Thursday. Please note, the rest of the winners will be announced Tuesday on 10News Today.

  • Erin Bailey
  • Jennifer Murphy
  • Tyler Patton
  • Brylan Dickey
  • Dan Weaver
  • Ready for Rain Band
  • Kyle A. Coatney
  • James Hester
  • Lawyer Mike
  • Olivia Abigail Roberts
  • Lauren Beeler
  • Brad Rouse
  • Sarah Christy
  • Rebecca Ferguson

If you are a winner of one of our passes, you will be receiving information on how to pick up your pass to the contact info provided with your entry.

