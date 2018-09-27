KNOX COUNTY — Best friends come in all shapes and sizes.

They don't always look the same, communicate the same way, or even belong to the same species.

But love is love, and the children at Shining Light Equestrian rely on horses to live their lives.

"My son was born drug addicted and we adopted him from foster care," said Julie Feoloe, a mother whose son attends classes at the therapeutic horse farm. "When he came to us, he came with a lot of underlying medical, emotional, and mental illnesses."

Horses have the power to heal and change lives. Shining Light Equestrian provides classes for children who need therapy.

"Children who have been abused or severely neglected or experienced trauma can be healed by the rhythmic movement of sitting on the horse and riding," said Sara McGinniss with Shining Light Equestrian.

The future of the therapeutic Horse farm in West Knox County is now in question after the land it currently operates on was sold to a new owner.

"We have 21 days to find a new home. Right now we don’t have very many options," said McGinniss. "We have 45 acres in Powell that we would like to purchase for $140,000 that will help us start the bull dozing."

Shining Light Equestrian has to be off their land by October 19. If they can’t find a permanent location by then, they’re hoping to move to a temporary spot so they can continue to offer the services for children.

It's going to take a lot to save the farm, and Shining Light Equestrian is asking for donations.

You can donate on Facebook, on PayPal, on Go FundMe or at the farm located at 13051 George Lovelace Lane Knoxville TN 37932.

