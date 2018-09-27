Tinder plans to cater to college students with its new app, Tinder U. The app, released in late August, is nearly identical to Tinder, the only difference is that you must have a ".edu" address to use it.

Many UT students 10News spoke to said they haven't tried the app, but liked the idea.

"I do think it would make me feel safer to know they go to this university," said student Kaitlyn Mills.

"I do think having a .edu email will make it safer because it narrows down the number of people that can use the app because that narrows down the number of potential that could potentially hurt you," said Afua Boateng, another student.

Therapist Amanda Gilliam with Thriveworks says the app is better in theory than in reality.

"I don't feel like that does increase any safety factors there because when we look at sexual assaults on college campuses, most of them are by college students," she said. "Anybody can go to college. You don't have to have a clean record to go to college."

Whether students use dating apps specific to their college demographic or not, Gilliam said there are certain tips everyone needs to follow:

- Never give out your personal information on the internet

- Never respond to anybody asking for any kind of money

- Always meet these people in public

- There's never a 100% guarantee that you know what you're getting into

Students that go to 4-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools in the U.S. are eligible to use the app after verifying they are an enrolled student.

© 2018 WBIR