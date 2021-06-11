Search your name for FREE for unclaimed cash & property in NC

Don't Google 'unclaimed cash', too often you'll get to a third party that makes you pay for your money. Look for the link in this story.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — $72 million in unclaimed cash and property sounds like a lot, and it is, but that number is just for Guilford County residents. The total amount for the entire state is $919 million!

What makes up all this money? It can be everything from security deposits you paid for utilities you never got back, insurance policy proceeds, old bank accounts, and contents of safety deposit boxes.

Here are a few examples of items left in safety deposit boxes: collectible Elvis stamps, antique jewelry boxes, and a pocket watch. That pocket watch belonged to the grandfather of a North Carolina man. When the man showed up to claim it, he had just a key to the safety deposit box and the bank told him no. Eventually, the watch ended up in the NC State Treasury vault of unclaimed property.

“Someone saw our watch appear on our website from all the claims we have. Whether it's an heirloom like a watch that was signed by President Woodrow Wilson, that gets back to its rightful owner, this is the more gratifying job of being the keeper of the public purse,” said NC Treasurer Dale Folwell.

SEARCH YOUR NAME FOR UNCLAIMED CASH & PROPERTY

You can always search your name on the North Carolina unclaimed cash site to see if you have property or money. It's a free service. We've linked you to it. Don't Goggle it.



IS THIS LETTER ABOUT MONEY REAL?