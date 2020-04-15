Dolly Parton continues to be a voice of calm during a time when anxieties and worries are flaring for many amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dolly posted an adorable video to the Imagination Library TikTok account Wednesday, offering plenty of encouragement for those who may be feeling afraid or worried.

"We all get afraid sometimes, but you know you don't have to worry about that, just remember that there's always somebody there for you," she said.

Dolly then sang a few bars from "You're the Only One."

Take a look:

Dolly has also been using her legendary voice over the past few weeks to read to people every Thursday night at 7 p.m. during her 'Goodnight with Dolly' video premieres. You can watch those on the Imagination Library's YouTube and Facebook pages.

On April 16, she will be reading 'Llama Llama Red Pajama' by Anna Dewdney.

RELATED: Artist will restore and enhance downtown Dolly Parton mural after it was vandalized

RELATED: Dolly Parton shares song on Easter

RELATED: Dolly Parton will be reading bedtime stories for your kids on Thursdays