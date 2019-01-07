DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a boat propeller struck a 4-year-old boy in the arm Sunday on Douglas Lake in Jefferson County.

Crews airlifted him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after the incident.

A report from the TWRA said the boy, 44-year-old Bill Thomas Wardlow Jr., and three other children under the age of eight were all floating in the water when the wind caused the boat to drift away.

A passenger on the boat wanted to get closer to the group, so she started the engine. That's when they said the propeller struck the young boy.

The company that rented the pontoon boat to the family, Smoky Mountain H2O Sports, isn't commenting on the case, but a new law in Tennessee mandates boat rental companies put customers through a safety class before they hit the water.

The company wants to make it very clear they make sure all of their customers are well equipped and know the safety rules and regulations before handing over the keys.

"It can be dangerous if you don't know what you're doing out there," Christine Vestweber, the owner and CEO of H2O Sports in Chestnut Hill, said.

The company rents all sorts of water equipment. Regardless of what you choose, every renter has to watch a mandatory safety video.

"You know that everything is on there, you're watching them watch the video, so you know that they have watched it and then they sign that they watched it and understood all of the information," Vestweber explained.

They also make sure all the necessary equipment, including a TWRA handbook, is available on the boat.

"So we want to make sure that everyone knows what the laws are to be safe out there," Vestweber assured.

Matthew Cameron with the TWRA said the new Tennessee law requires people renting a boat to go through a safety briefing, but passengers are not required to do the same, which was the case for the woman who started the boat after it drifted away.

"So she didn't have to sit through that orientation, and from what I understand, didn't have any boating experience prior to this," Cameron noted. "But she did the best she could under the situation and struck and hit the young man."

Cameron said it's a good idea to anchor your boat if people are in the water swimming.

"Any time anyone is struck by a boat propeller, serious injuries are gonna happen -- and a lot of times it's gonna be fatal," Cameron warned.

Overall, the TWRA said there will be lots of people out on the lake this Fourth of July holiday and it's important to be aware of your surroundings and stay safe at all times.