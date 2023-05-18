Thief steals SNAP benefits from Crossville family; government can't refund

Maria Morales said someone in Brooklyn, New York used all of her SNAP benefits. She said she doesn't have any more money to buy groceries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Every month on the 8th, Maria Morales and her husband Luis get their SNAP benefits from the government. The benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, help Maria buy food.

She said she can't work because she has epilepsy.

This month, Maria's husband Luis went to buy groceries from Walmart when he said the card didn't have any more money. He wasn't able to use the SNAP card to buy food for his family.

"Somebody had stolen my identity in Brooklyn, New York, and used up all of my food stamps," Morales said.

The stolen benefits amounted to about $441.

She said she called the Tennessee Department of Human Services to see if they could help her buy food this month. The department sent her a new card but wouldn't reimburse the stolen funds.

"We are currently unable to reissue stolen benefits at this time," said Danielle Cotton, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Human Services, in an emailed statement. "However, TN’s plan for the replacement of SNAP benefits lost due to skimming and other similar fraud is currently under review by the federal Food and Nutrition Service and further details will be announced shortly once approved."

Late last year, Congress passed a law to make sure victims of SNAP fraud would have their benefits replaced. Cotton said Tennessee is working with the federal government to set up that program, and once it's ready, Morales will be able to get her stolen benefits back.

Until then, Morales said her church and her neighbors have helped her get food and feed her family.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees the SNAP program at a federal level and sent tips for people on SNAP to prevent fraud:

Keep your PIN and card number secret. Do not share your PIN or card number with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.