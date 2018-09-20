The chorus is easy.

"Rocky Top! You'll always be -- home, sweet, home to me! Good ole' Rocky Top!"

Be sure to include the "Woooo!" at the end.

But how many Vol fans know every single word of the classic tune written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant?

"Rocky Top" is actually a pretty long song, you know. It's got three full verses.

When WBIR photographer Brian Holt visited students on the University of Tennessee campus on Thursday, he found many folks willing to give the song a try.

Most couldn't sing it all, although a few phrases seem to stick out in folks' minds, especially "sweet as soda pop" and "corn from a jar."

But Holt found one fan who was able to go all the way. See for yourself.

