KNOXVILLE — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will kick off the third annual Honey Fair at the New Harvest Park Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 27, by ringing a bell to start the event at 3 p.m.

The Honey Fair will be held at the park and will be open to the public.

"Our honey fair is one of everyone's favorite events of the year," Brad Hurst, who oversees the market, said in a press release. "We plan to have several types of local honey for sale, as well as representatives from the Knoxville Beekeepers Association. Be sure to join us for all of the ' sweet fun' fun!"

The Knoxville Beekeepers Association will conduct informational presentations on bees, honey and beekeeping. The association will also be there to answer any questions.

The event will go until 6 p.m. and will feature fall vegetables, meats and more in addition to the varieties of honey.

© 2018 WBIR