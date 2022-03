The closure will be near the 0.5 mile marker between the Neyland Greenway and Tyson Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation announced a section of Third Creek Greenway will close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for stormwater drain repairs.

Parks and Recreation said there will be a detour through the UT Ag Campus.