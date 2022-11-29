Immersive journeys abound with introduction of third Storybook Trails in Knoxville

On Nov. 30, Knox County is set to cut the ribbon on its new Storybook Trails. These trails combine movement with a love of stories and the outdoors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the public is invited out to help cut the ribbon on a new Storybook Trail at Ijams Nature Center.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Executive Director of the nature center Amber Parker and Knox County Library Director Myretta Black will be present at the ribbon cutting, according to a release.

This is the third trail to be opened in Knox County. Other locations include Collier Preserve Park and West View Park.

"I'm excited to see these storybook trails installed around our county. They send a strong message to our community that we value books and literacy. What a great way to be outdoors and experience a book at the same time," Jacobs said.