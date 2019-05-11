An event organizer is addressing concerns after many have raised questions about its legitimacy. Marble City Comicon is scheduled to be held November 16 and 17.

Originally it was advertised to be held at the Sevierville Convention Center, but city and convention center officials said they have no ties with the event.

Many interested in the event are asking where it's going to be held, and if organizers can't find a new venue, what happens to their money?

A lot of unexpected events are to blame, according to organizer Shannon Rhea. In a 10-month period, he said everything has had a domino effect into disaster, but it's one he's trying desperately to fix.

"This isn't some fly by night thing we threw up just to grab the money and run," he said.

Rhea has been organizing Marble City Comicon events for five years.

"This isn't the first Marble City we've had. This is technically the seventh we're going into," he said.

Past attendees describe the events as small, but always follow through. Except this year's event has raised concerns.

"I missed a very important meeting at the Sevierville Convention Center," said Rhea.

Due him and his daughter getting sick, Rhea said things took a turn. The event was never booked: "I thought we could make it up."

Sevierville city spokesperson Bob Stahlke said the convention center tried for months to get a hold of Rhea. It wasn't until last week Rhea was informed his event would not be scheduled. The convention center shared on their Facebook page:

"Regardless of what is being stated The Sevierville Convention Center has no affiliation with Marble City Comicon and there will NOT be an event taking place here at our facility. The Sevierville Convention Center did not enter into a contract agreement with Marble City Comicon nor will our facility be doing so."

Other concerns focus on celebrity guests. While Rhea said everyone listed is confirmed via contracts or emails, guests like Sean Patrick Flannery took to social media saying otherwise.

Despite it all, Rhea said a new venue will hopefully be confirmed by Wednesday.

"If we cannot find a venue to have the event, it's either going to be cancelled or rescheduled," he said.

He said if it's cancelled, tickets will be refunded, but he said he's working hard to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We're not sitting back nonchalantly not doing anything. This is extremely stressful," he said.

10News spoke to several people who are hoping to attend the event. Their biggest concern was that they'll lose their money if the event ends up being cancelled, though Rhea has promised to offer refunds if the event does not happen.

Many on the Marble City Comicon Facebook page offered their support and prayers for Rhea and his daughter.