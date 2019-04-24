Naples Italian Restaurant in Bearden will be closing its doors after nearly half a century of serving the Knoxville community.

The announcement came suddenly Wednesday when the restaurant said April 24 will be their last day in business. 10News called the restaurant, and they confirmed Wednesday was, indeed, the restaurant's last day.

The Bearden staple was supposed to change hands when longtime owners Bob and Becky Luper announced their plans to retire, but that plan to open under new ownership has apparently fallen through.

►MARCH 2019: Naples Italian Restaurant to begin next chapter under new ownership

"While we have created so many lifelong memories and thoroughly enjoyed our ownership and careers operating Naples, it is time for us to pass the torch on to another family to continue the Naples tradition," Bob Luper said back in March.

Chuck Naples and Ray Ward originally opened the restaurant back in 1971. Bob's brother Steve Luper had been an accountant for the restaurant originally, which eventually the Lupers invested into it in 1981 and Bob and Becky assumed ownership.

"While we will miss the friendships and fellowship that we have shared over the years," Becky said.