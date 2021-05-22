Thousands lose power in Cedar Bluff area after LCUB substation outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utilities Board said crews are working to fix a power outage affecting nearly 6,500 customers in the Cedar Bluff area of Knox County.
According to LCUB, the Cedar Bluff Substation experienced an outage Saturday evening that impacted homes and businesses in West Knox County. Crews are working to fix the substation, and LCUB said it expects it will take until 9 or 10 p.m. to fix it.
On Friday, an LCUB outage also affected hundreds in the Cedar Bluff area and cut power to traffic lights along Kingston Pike and the I-40 interchange.
