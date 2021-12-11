Thousands lose power in East Tennessee after storms

Intense storms swept through several states Saturday morning, causing massive damage in states like Kentucky and in the western parts of Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Storms swept through several states on Saturday, bringing destruction with them. They did not cause as much damage in East Tennessee as they did in regions of Kentucky and western Tennessee, but communities still felt their effects.

The storms knocked out power for thousands of people, according to utility boards. The Knoxville Utility Board reported that 2,747 people lost power as of 3:15 p.m., spread across the area. They also warned people not to approach downed power lines while crews made repairs and restored power.

The City of Alcoa reported 1,682 people without power at around the same time.

Power was mostly restored in areas like Jefferson City and Dandridge, though. The Appalachian Electric Cooperative said that only 406 people did not have electricity.

Anyone can visit this article to find links that provide information about whether power was down in your area.