UPDATE Tennessee Highway Patrol has said a 19-year-old man died in a crash on Maynardville Pike Thursday.

Joseph C. Davis, 19, of Lutrell, was killed after troopers said he was traveling north and veered across a turning lane into oncoming traffic and hit a mini-van head-on. According to THP, his car, a Toyota Sedan, spun around and came to an uncontrolled rest after the crash.

The THP crash report states there was a 5-month-old boy in the car with Lutrell. He was not injured in the crash and the report states he was in a car seat.

The female driver in the van was injured but the extent of her injuries are unknown. She had a 5-year-old child in the car with her. The child was also injured but was in a car seat as well, according to the report.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There was a serious vehicle crash Thursday morning on Maynardville Pike near Tell Mynatt Road.

One person was airlifted by LIFESTAR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Knox County Rural Metro Fire. TDOT reported that a vehicle had overturned on the highway around 7:48 a.m.

That person's condition is unknown. AMR ambulances were also on the scene.

All lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. TDOT estimates the road will reopen around 10:00 a.m.

Serious car crash on Maynardville Hwy near Tell Minatt will have all lanes close for an extended period of time. Lifestar is airlifting one to the Trauma center

