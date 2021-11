SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager from Helenwood has died in an ATV crash in Scott County on November 27.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 1:36 p.m. The driver was travelling north on Bull Creek Road at Cordell Winona Road.

The ATV went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, killing the 13-year-old. The driver did not have a seatbelt on, according to THP.