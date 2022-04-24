x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

THP: 13-year-old girl hit by car in Anderson County

Tennessee Highway Patrol said that the girl was taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: File
Tennessee Highway Patrol

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car Saturday night according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in Anderson County near Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle around 9:30 p.m.

A car was travelling west on Edgemoor Road when a pedestrian ran out onto the road. The vehicle hit the pedestrian and came to a stop in the road. The girl landed on the road and moved into a nearby yard.

The girl is from Knoxville and was taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Beck Cultural Exchange Center unveils Alex Haley statue