THP: 13-year-old girl hit by car in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car Saturday night according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in Anderson County near Edgemoor Road and Terisu Circle around 9:30 p.m.
A car was travelling west on Edgemoor Road when a pedestrian ran out onto the road. The vehicle hit the pedestrian and came to a stop in the road. The girl landed on the road and moved into a nearby yard.
The girl is from Knoxville and was taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.