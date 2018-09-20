UPDATE: 16-year-old John Wilkerson of Andersonville died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Maynardville on Wednesday night, according to a THP fatality report.

Wilkerson was traveling south on State highway 131 on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when the crash occurred. The motorcycle struck a 2004 Mazda MX3 driven by 28-year-old Marty Beeler in the passenger side door as the car was turning left onto the highway from a gravel drive, the report said.

When the motorcycle hit the car, Wilkerson and the motorcycle went over the car, with the motorcycle turning over about three times before it came to a final stop in the road, the report said.

Original Story:

Tennessee Highway Patrol says it is investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in Union County Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened on Tazewell Pike. Both a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the incident, according to THP.

The crash was fatal, but officials would not say how many people died in the crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says it will release more information after next of kin is notified.

