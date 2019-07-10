A Jellico teen is dead and another teen was hurt after their ATV flipped in Campbell County over the weekend.

According to THP, a 17-year-old boy was driving an ATV up a steep embankment on private property off Rock Quarry Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday with an 18-year-old girl in the back.

As they were going up the embankment, THP said the ATV flipped backward and threw the two off the vehicle -- causing the driver to be fatally injured after he hit his head on the ground before the ATV rolled on top of him.

The girl was taken to the ER for minor injuries.

THP said neither of the teens had helmets on at the time of the crash. No citations were issued.