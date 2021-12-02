THP: 3-year-old child found with injuries in Sevier County after being possibly hit by car that drove away

Police said a silver pickup truck could have hit the child and drove away. They are investigating the incident.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that a 3-year-old child was found lying in a roadside ditch Thursday, and said the child may have been hit by a car that drove away.

They said the Sevier County Sheriff's Office received a call about the child at around 2:41 p.m. and responded to Zion Hill Road in Sevierville. There, they found the child lying down with injuries to the back of their head.

The child was taken to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital for treatment, officials said. THP said that based on a witness and testimony from the child, a silver pickup truck could have hit the child and driven away.