GREENE COUNTY, Tennessee — A Bluff City man was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Greene County Thursday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said a tractor-trailer slowed down around mile marker 46. A box truck driven by Austin Owens, 21, then crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer, according to THP.