KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Highway Patrol captain resigned after an investigation into a relationship with a dispatcher. He met with the dispatcher at a motel several times while he was on duty, according to authorities.

Recordings show Captain Jeffrey Mosley admitted to having a sexual relationship with a dispatcher over several years. Mosley became head of the Chattanooga area THP office in 2015.

Investigators found that Mosley met with the dispatcher several times while he was in uniform and driving a state-issued vehicle.

He resigned earlier this month.