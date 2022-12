The rock slide happened near Chilhowee Dam, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville is on the scene of a rock slide in Blount County, according to a post from the THPKnoxville Twitter account.

The rock slide occurred near Chilhowee Dam on U.S. Highway 129, THP Knoxville said.

Law enforcement is asking the public to use caution in the area.