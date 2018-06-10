Greenback — A Monroe County man is dead and two people are injured after a driver under the influence hit a pickup truck in Loudon County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said 38-year-old Patricia Colvard of Richmond, Texas, tested positive for both alcohol and drugs when she drove into 43-year-old Perry Lance Jr. of Madisonville and his pickup truck. Lance's passenger, 31-year-old Krystal Abston, also of Madisonville, has critical injuries, THP said.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at 7450 Highway 411 South close to Greenback. THP said Colvard did not stay in her lane and traveled off the roadway to the right, which is when she hit the pickup truck.

THP said Lance was standing near the front of the pickup truck at the time.

Colvard faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI by alcohol and/or drugs, simple possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

