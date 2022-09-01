THP: Three dead after the crash in Tellico Plains Wednesday night

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a car crossed over the center line of New Highway 68 and hit the driver's side of another car.

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said three people were dead and two people were injured after a crash on New Highway 68 Wednesday night, in Tellico Plains. One of the injured people was an infant girl, according to a THP report.

According to a report from THP, a car was driving west on the road when it crossed the center line and hit the driver's side of another car. The second car stopped, but the first car continued and left the road on the eastbound side, hitting several trees and rocks.

It then overturned, ejecting three people. Three people died in total, including Shannon Blankenship, 32 and Jolynn Farmer, 23. Another person also died in the crash, according to the report — Marvin Parker, 21.

The driver of the first car, a 46-year-old man also named Marvin Parker who was the father of the 21-year-old, was also injured. Charges are pending against him, according to the report.