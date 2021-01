During the stop, a trooper discovered two children who were reported missing since Saturday, January 2 from Corbin, Kentucky.

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a trooper found two missing Kentucky children safe after pulling over a truck on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning.

THP said Trooper Melching stopped a pick-up truck around 10:30 a.m. along I-40 in Smith County near Mile Marker 259.

During the stop, the trooper discovered two children who were reported missing since Saturday, January 2 from Corbin, Kentucky.